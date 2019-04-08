X-CASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,805.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $9,805.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00430024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000084 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 66,036,473,775 coins and its circulating supply is 29,036,473,775 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

