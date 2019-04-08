Wowbit Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.87 Million (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Wowbit has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wowbit has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wowbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002757 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html . Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

