Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Woodward is bullish on its performance backed by enhanced operational execution and delivery of superior shareholder value. Moreover, the company’s strategy to become a systems integrator has increased contract flow substantially, enabling it to capture a larger market share in the wide-body commercial aircraft field. In Industrial markets, it is witnessing robust improvement in distributed power for data center applications. The stock has also outperformed the industry over the past year on average. However, Woodward is witnessing demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables. Changes in competitive conditions, including factors like the availability of new products and services, introduction of new channels of distribution and changes in OEM and aftermarket pricing will likely affect sales. High concentration risk remains another concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $382,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,328,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,844,000 after buying an additional 129,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 289,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,912,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

