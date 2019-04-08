Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $401,842.00 and $0.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000579 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp . Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

