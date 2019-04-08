Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.09.

TMO traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.42. 1,051,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/wiley-bros-aintree-capital-llc-takes-314000-position-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.