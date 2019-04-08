Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.44. 2,737,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,750. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

