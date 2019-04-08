WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.96 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

