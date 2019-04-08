Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 58.7% during the first quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

