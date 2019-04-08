Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $955.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

