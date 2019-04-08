Weibo (WB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weibo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.11.

WB opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

