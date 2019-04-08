Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2019 – Kaleido Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Kaleido Biosciences is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Kaleido Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Kaleido Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KLDO opened at $14.15 on Monday. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

In other news, insider Michael W. Bonney bought 71,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $999,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Flagship bought 933,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $13,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

