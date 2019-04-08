Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rolls-Royce (RR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce (LON: RR):

4/8/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/5/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.77).

3/26/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Rolls-Royce was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 820 ($10.71).

3/11/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/1/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/28/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

RR stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 910.80 ($11.90). The company had a trading volume of 3,640,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.09%.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 434 shares of company stock valued at $395,130.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.