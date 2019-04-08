Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Huntsman (HUN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) recently:

4/1/2019 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2019 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2019 – Huntsman was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2019 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2019 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.05. 50,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.25. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Get Huntsman Co alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,151,000 after buying an additional 848,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,399,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after buying an additional 314,967 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 49.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.