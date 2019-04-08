WEC Energy Group (WEC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of WEC opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 40,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $3,012,857.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

