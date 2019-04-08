WealthTrust Fairport LLC Has $47,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 6,352,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,649,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,864,000 after buying an additional 3,236,667 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,589,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,983,000 after buying an additional 3,112,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,527,000 after buying an additional 2,605,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

