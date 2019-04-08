Wealth Architects LLC Has $660,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,211.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,234.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

