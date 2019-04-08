Warehouse REIT (WHR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 103.70 ($1.35) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.