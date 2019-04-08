Walt Disney (DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $686,137. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,381.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,205,626,000 after buying an additional 1,789,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

