Walt Disney Co (DIS) is BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after purchasing an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $686,137. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

