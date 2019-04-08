WA Space Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, WA Space has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar. One WA Space coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. WA Space has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WA Space alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00349265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.01583858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00240985 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001086 BTC.

WA Space Profile

WA Space’s official website is www.wa3529.com

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WA Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WA Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.