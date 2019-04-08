W W Grainger (GWW) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from an add rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $281.21 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.37.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $316.50 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in W W Grainger by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in W W Grainger by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.