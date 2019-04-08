VP (VP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

VP (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VP stock opened at GBX 1,011.23 ($13.21) on Monday. VP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 680 ($8.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $393.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.23.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

