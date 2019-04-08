Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading 92.2% Higher Over Last Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 92.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $101,888.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00342225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.01572089 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00240460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,059,098 coins and its circulating supply is 4,845,891 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.