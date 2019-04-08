Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 2,387.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 510.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

VST stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,297.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,500.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Macquarie set a $35.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

