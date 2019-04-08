Visa Inc (V) Position Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $316.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

