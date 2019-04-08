Vince (VNCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $13.23 on Monday. Vince has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

