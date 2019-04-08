Vice Industry Token (VIT) Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Vice Industry Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00352723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.01600076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00239881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

