ViaSat (VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.24

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.24 and last traded at $81.64, with a volume of 15271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Get ViaSat alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $75,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $6,139,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,026 shares of company stock worth $14,012,045 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ViaSat by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ViaSat (VSAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.24” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/viasat-vsat-sets-new-1-year-high-at-81-24.html.

About ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.