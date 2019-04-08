VestChain Trading Up 114.7% Over Last 7 Days (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One VestChain token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 114.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $24,202.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00345900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.01582079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00240933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001068 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

