VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.89. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 1 year low of $1,400.00 and a 1 year high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

