Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Shares Bought by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,494. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

