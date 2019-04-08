Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stake Lowered by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,229,000 after buying an additional 1,274,920 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,182,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,043,000 after acquiring an additional 812,954 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.81. 921,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,239. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

