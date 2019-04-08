Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Shares Bought by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,193. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $138.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

