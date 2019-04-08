Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.61 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

