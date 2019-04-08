Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 870.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,088 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,347,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,687,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,815 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

