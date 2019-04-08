Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,784 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $47.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-holdings-lifted-by-ep-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.