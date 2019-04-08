Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) Holdings Increased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 7,072.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 5.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $126,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,053. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $88.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

