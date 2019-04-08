Valvoline (VVV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Get Valvoline alerts:

Separately, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of VVV opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 593,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $4,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.