ValuEngine Downgrades Apollo Investment (AINV) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AINV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Apollo Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. National Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AINV opened at $15.24 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

