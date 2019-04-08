Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

VLY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

