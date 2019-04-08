Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

UTMD stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $319.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $130,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $227,747.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,340.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,567 shares of company stock worth $411,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1,322.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

