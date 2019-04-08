US aid cuts will spur Central America migration, experts say

Government officials, aid workers and activists in Central America are mystified by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to cut off nearly $500 million in assistance to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador in reaction to what he predicts for an immigration crisis. Over time it is only going to worsen the issue.

At risk of falling upon the block are all growth programs that work to tackle the root causes driving migration: inequality, poverty, corruption and violence. These include outreach to at-risk childhood to battle gang recruitment as well as programs to deal with gender-based violence and support education, workforce development and the fight to distribute graft that is endemic.

“It is illogical and it’s irresponsible. “So instead of helping to stabilize the problem and attempt to address these long term challenges, the reduction in assistance is only going to make the situation worse”

“Gutting important programs,” she added,”will finally result in more migration, more bitterness, more corruption, more impunity in these nations.”

It’s still not clear exactly what, when or how much could be trimmed.

Trump stated last week that”we were paying them tremendous amounts of money and we’re not paying anymore because they have not done something for everybody,” and said that a figure of 500 million.

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said that the total will be an amount from 2017 in addition to $450 million in financial year 2018.

“The president has made clear that the decision is geared toward procuring the United States boundaries and protecting American taxpayers,” Palladino said. “These programs haven’t efficiently prevented prohibited immigration from coming into the United States, and they’ve not achieved the desired results.”

The aid is meant to encourage democracy-building, very good governance, commerce, agriculture, educationand health, public safety and law enforcement. Experts say those areas all play an immediate role in whether individuals feel they survive in their home countries or even could get by.

Reaction in the three governments has been muted so far, perhaps for fear of angering Trump.

Salvadoran Vice President Oscar Ortiz said Tuesday that an aid cut wouldn’t solve the migration problem but have the reverse effect. “The very best method to attack the dilemma of migration… isn’t with this sort of decision,” he said. “The perfect way to attack the problem is to continue working together”

The source of much of the current migration in the region, guatemala, was especially circumspect, with all spokesman Alfredo Brito.

But those carrying out that the work are involved.

Rick Jones, who operates in El Salvador as the childhood and migration policy advisor for Catholic Relief Services, counsels people help them get jobs and to keep them out of gangs. He also runs behavioral therapy for inmates to deter them from going back to crime — all things that have”a positive impact to help guys consider and change their behavior,” he explained.

It is seen as unglamorous but work that was poorly needed in an area such as El Salvador, that includes a homicide rate that’s among the world per 100,000 people at more than 50 last year.

But nearly $38 million which Catholic Relief Services gets from U.S. government agencies to conduct applications in the three nations — such as ones on education and jobs — could disappear if the cutoff goes through.

If this occurs,”it will soon be sending the message,’Help isn’t about the road… and you are likely to be left on your personal computer,'” Jones said. “And essentially people left on their own are going to be desperate and more folks will leave.”

Likewise, Vicki Gass, Oxfam America senior policy advisor for Central America and Mexico, stated that axing funds for programs that have been running for decades, could, in many cases,”squander U.S. taxpayer dollars that have already been spent” and”foster exactly the same instability that’s making people flee in the first place.”

Some government programs targeted at persuading Central Americans to not emigrate have been put in position, as part of response to Trump’s earlier complaint concerning the migrant caravans which attracted thousands trekking ahead of the U.S. border, and the endangered aid cutoff doesn’t take that into consideration , officials say.

“This goes against what we have observed in reports which show there have been some decreases in migration, and that they will be the result of the efforts being made on this matter,” said lawmaker Yanci Urbina of the left-leaning FMLN party in El Salvador, the most populated of the three nations along with a distant third in terms of how many migrants are heading to the U.S.

Salvadoran Treasury Minister Nelson Fuentes said U.S. aid in his country comprises $20 million in technical and fiscal financing over five years, and the authorities has not gotten word of any reductions. Another $200 million to spur labour and growth is handled with the World Bank in tandem, and it remains to be seen whether this will be reduced. There are contributions from Washington into private associations and the Salvadoran government.

Fuentes said aid for security and migration may be affected, but contracts should not be.

In Guatemalathe most crucial aid comes to fight that has come under scrutiny recently — and drug trafficking. Resources through USAID visit assist programs on things like education and agriculture in rural communities, plus training for prosecutors, who have waged a fight against corruption even for judges, or recently.

Honduran political analyst Omar García called U.S. help to his nation”vital” and said the threatened cuts demonstrate that Washington is”an unreliable ally for Honduras.”

Honduras has backed the Trump government on key issues such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and on the governmental crisis in Venezuela.

“A sense of nationalism is soaring in this nation… which could be a great thing,” García stated.

She predicted an attempt to lower aid could confront pushback from Congress if funds have been reprogrammed without lawmakers’ approval. Especially from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, members and committees could try to place holds on cash within the next financing bill, ” she explained.

“It will delve right to a battle,” Beltrán stated,”because it is Congress that in the conclusion of the day has the power of the bag”

This story has been corrected to fix misattributed quotations which came from political analyst Omar García.