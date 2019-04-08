United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Lifted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,093,112,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,254,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,181,000 after buying an additional 1,102,283 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,135,000 after buying an additional 118,159 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

