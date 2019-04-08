United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.17% of United Community Financial worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $151,576.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,254.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. United Community Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/united-community-financial-corp-ucfc-holdings-cut-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.