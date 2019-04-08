Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.81 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $23.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $24.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.01 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.69. 2,561,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,037. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

