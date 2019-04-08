Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.41% of Unifi worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.78. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.80 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $215,276.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,821.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 24,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $558,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,543.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

