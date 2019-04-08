Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,663 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.772 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,663 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/ullmann-financial-group-inc-buys-shares-of-1663-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.