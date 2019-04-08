UGI (UGI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

UGI (NYSE: UGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2019 – UGI was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/4/2019 – UGI had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2019 – UGI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2019 – UGI was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2019 – UGI was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,802. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in UGI by 5,235.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,630,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,562,679 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in UGI by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in UGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

