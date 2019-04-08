Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $819,000 Position in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemical Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHFC. FIG Partners raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $43.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

