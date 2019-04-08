Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Investment Technology Group (ITG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of Investment Technology Group worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Investment Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Investment Technology Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of ITG stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Investment Technology Group has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $999.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Investment Technology Group Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

